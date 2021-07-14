Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor tranfers to USSF [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailor tranfers to USSF

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    U.S. Navy Capt. J.J. Watson transferred into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, July 14, 2021. Watson is the first Navy transfer into the Space Force. During the ceremony, he recited the Oath of Office and will adopt the rank of colonel as he continues his service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson/Released)

