U.S. Navy Capt. J.J. Watson transferred into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, July 14, 2021. Watson is the first Navy transfer into the Space Force. During the ceremony, he recited the Oath of Office and will adopt the rank of colonel as he continues his service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:50 Photo ID: 6734391 VIRIN: 210714-F-IT851-0020 Resolution: 2703x1799 Size: 2.05 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor tranfers to USSF [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Areca T. Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.