U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center take a group photo, July 14, 2021, at the athletic field on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold)
