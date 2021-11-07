Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café

Jasminka Dekic, 633d Force Support squadron Raptor Café shift leader, conducts check-out with a customer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 11, 2021. The Raptor Café has a rotating menu of hot entrees to provide different meal options throughout the month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6734245
|VIRIN:
|210711-F-VG726-1181
|Resolution:
|4674x3110
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
