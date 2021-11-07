Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café [Image 3 of 9]

    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Eleana Alvarenga and Ramona Lopez, 633d Force Support squadron Raptor Café staff members, prepare snacks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 11, 2021. The Raptor Café has grab-and-go meal options including sandwiches, wraps and assorted fruit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6734234
    VIRIN: 210711-F-VG726-1017
    Resolution: 5592x3721
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café
    Lunch on the fly at Raptor Café

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dining facility (DFAC)

    TAGS

    DFAC
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    Raptor Café
    3N0X6
    633d Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT