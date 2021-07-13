Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania State Representative Visit the 111th

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    The Commander and Vice Commander of the 111th Attack Wing, Col. Deane Thomey and Col. Rebecca Gray, welcomed Pennsylvania State Representative Nancy Guenst (District 152) to the Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, PA July 13, 2021. Guenst received an update on the command and key issues related to the base, followed by a windshield tour of key infrastructure on the base. During their tour, the group visited the 111th Operations Group, 103rd Attack Squadron, and the 111th Attack Wing Family Programs and Resilience Center. Guenst was also given the opportunity to experience piloting an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft in the command’s MQ-9 simulator. Guenst presented both 111th ATKW leaders with citations honoring them for their military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania State Representative Visit the 111th, by TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

     Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    111th Attack Wing
     Pennsylvania State Representative Nancy Guenst

