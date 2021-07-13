Pennsylvania State Representative Visit the 111th

The Commander and Vice Commander of the 111th Attack Wing, Col. Deane Thomey and Col. Rebecca Gray, welcomed Pennsylvania State Representative Nancy Guenst (District 152) to the Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, PA July 13, 2021. Guenst received an update on the command and key issues related to the base, followed by a windshield tour of key infrastructure on the base. During their tour, the group visited the 111th Operations Group, 103rd Attack Squadron, and the 111th Attack Wing Family Programs and Resilience Center. Guenst was also given the opportunity to experience piloting an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft in the command’s MQ-9 simulator. Guenst presented both 111th ATKW leaders with citations honoring them for their military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)

