Various teams from units stationed at USAG Ansbach as well as German teams participated in the annual "Herrieden Shoot". The friendly competition encourages partnership among Americans and the host nation to further build

and strengthen the relationship. The event is held annually at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex and has become an ongoing tradition, Oberdachstetten, 9 June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

