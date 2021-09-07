Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herrieden Shoot [Image 9 of 10]

    Herrieden Shoot

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Various teams from units stationed at USAG Ansbach as well as German teams participated in the annual "Herrieden Shoot". The friendly competition encourages partnership among Americans and the host nation to further build
    and strengthen the relationship. The event is held annually at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex and has become an ongoing tradition, Oberdachstetten, 9 June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 05:14
    Photo ID: 6733616
    VIRIN: 210709-A-WP262-0191
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herrieden Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Herrieden Shoot

