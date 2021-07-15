Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 7 of 8]

    Talisman Sabre 21

    SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division simulate live-fire missions during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 15, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 04:25
    Photo ID: 6733553
    VIRIN: 210715-M-TU214-1150
    Resolution: 4847x3231
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Australia
    U.S. Marine Corps
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    Australian Defence Force
    Talisman Sabre 21

