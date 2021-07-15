Talisman Sabre 21

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Caleb Thayer, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System section chief with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, surveys a firing point during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 15, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

