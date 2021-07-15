Marines with 3/12 prepare for live fire exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Lindgren, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System section chief with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, and a native of Katy, Texas, prepares a HIMARS for a live-fire exercise during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 15, 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

