    Marines with 3/12 prepare for live fire exercise

    Marines with 3/12 prepare for live fire exercise

    AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob Fairbanks, a platoon commander with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, prepares a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for a live-fire exercise during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 15, 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 03:19
    Photo ID: 6733511
    VIRIN: 210715-M-YS392-1017
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: AU
    This work, Marines with 3/12 prepare for live fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines with 3/12 prepare for live fire exercise
    Marines with 3/12 prepare for live fire exercise

    Corpsman
    HIMARS
    Artillery
    Lethal
    3/12
    Talisman Sabre 21
    ts21

