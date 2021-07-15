Marines with 3/12 prepare for live fire exercise

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob Fairbanks, a platoon commander with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, prepares a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for a live-fire exercise during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 15, 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

