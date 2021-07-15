Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Flags

    CFAO Flags

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jul. 15, 2021) The flags of Japan, the United States, and the United Nations fly over Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 15, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 01:35
    Photo ID: 6733447
    VIRIN: 210715-N-QY759-0005
    Resolution: 4773x3409
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Flags, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    flags
    CFAO

