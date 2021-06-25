Camp Casey farewells leader, Command Sergeant Major Hathaway

Command Sgt. Major Jason Hathaway stands with his wife Laura, and sons Blake, Adam and Joshua immediately following the relinquishment and retirement ceremony June 25, 2021 at Camp Casey's Warrior Club, South Korea. Command Sgt. Maj. Hathaway retires after 28 years of Army service. (U.S. Army photo by PFC John Garcia)
