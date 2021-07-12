SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rebecca Hoffman, 5th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron aviation resource manager from Killeen, Texas was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of July 19 - 23, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

