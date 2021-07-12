Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week [Image 4 of 6]

    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rebecca Hoffman, 5th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron aviation resource manager from Killeen, Texas was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of July 19 - 23, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 22:24
    Photo ID: 6733315
    VIRIN: 210712-F-QQ371-009
    Resolution: 5712x4384
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week [Image 6 of 6], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week
    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week
    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week
    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week
    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week
    SrA Rebecca Hoffman Airman of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AoW

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    Naoto Anazawa
    AOW
    SrA Rebecca Hoffman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT