F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, conduct a post flight inspection on a F-15E Strike Eagle after arriving in support of Pacific Iron 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 14, 2021. Approximately 800 Airmen and 35 aircraft are participating in Pacific Air Forces’ Dynamic Force Employment operation in Guam and Tinian to project forces into the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, calling on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

