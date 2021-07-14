Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, conduct a post flight inspection on a F-15E Strike Eagle after arriving in support of Pacific Iron 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 14, 2021. Approximately 800 Airmen and 35 aircraft are participating in Pacific Air Forces’ Dynamic Force Employment operation in Guam and Tinian to project forces into the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, calling on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 21:33
    Photo ID: 6733247
    VIRIN: 210714-F-AE629-1133
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 338.36 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021
    F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021
    F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021
    F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive for Pacific Iron 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    DFE
    Dynamic Force Employment
    PacificIron
    Pacific Iron 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT