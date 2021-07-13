Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoist em’ up! [Image 9 of 9]

    Hoist em’ up!

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), searches for a pallet while conducting rescue hoist training in the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2021. Marines practiced hoist training by lowering a rescue strop near a pallet, used as a training device, to simulate the capabilities of lifting a service member out of the water during an emergency situation. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    31st MEU
    VMM-265
    USS America
    rescue hoist training

