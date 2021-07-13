Hoist em’ up!

A pallet and flotation device are placed in the water by U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during rescue hoist training in the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2021. Marines practiced hoist training by lowering a rescue strop near a pallet, used as a training device, to simulate the capabilities of lifting a service member out of the water during an emergency situation. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

