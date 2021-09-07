168th refuels with Disaster Mobile Relief Kitchen

A Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer was delivered to the 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker flying unit and the 168th Force Support Squadron, Services Sustainment Flight, are training and preparing on the emergency response asset in the event of an emergency disaster in the arctic and pacific regions. The Airmen of the 168th Wing Services recently refueled their fellow Guard members during a lunch as part of their training to become familiar with their domestic operations DMRKT asset to the mission. The DMRKT is designed to support first responders during domestic operations and disaster emergency relief missions. The Services flight Airmen are able to provide food rapidly to those who are hungry, both the emergency crews and those affected. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

