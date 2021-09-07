Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th refuels with Disaster Mobile Relief Kitchen [Image 9 of 13]

    168th refuels with Disaster Mobile Relief Kitchen

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    A Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer was delivered to the 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker flying unit and the 168th Force Support Squadron, Services Sustainment Flight, are training and preparing on the emergency response asset in the event of an emergency disaster in the arctic and pacific regions. The Airmen of the 168th Wing Services recently refueled their fellow Guard members during a lunch as part of their training to become familiar with their domestic operations DMRKT asset to the mission. The DMRKT is designed to support first responders during domestic operations and disaster emergency relief missions. The Services flight Airmen are able to provide food rapidly to those who are hungry, both the emergency crews and those affected. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    The 168th refuels with Disaster Mobile Relief Kitchen

    TAGS

    Services
    Force Support Squadron
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Disaster Mobile Relief Kitchen Trailer
    168th Wing
    DMRKT

