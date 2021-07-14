This graphic was created in support of U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Marine Air Wing training exercise Summer Fury at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 13, 2021. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increase aviation operations proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic illustration by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 17:45 Photo ID: 6732913 VIRIN: 210714-M-QB125-1001 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 513.27 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer Fury 21: Graphic Illustration, by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.