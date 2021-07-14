Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer Fury 21: Graphic Illustration

    Summer Fury 21: Graphic Illustration

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This graphic was created in support of U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Marine Air Wing training exercise Summer Fury at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 13, 2021. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increase aviation operations proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic illustration by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 17:45
    Photo ID: 6732913
    VIRIN: 210714-M-QB125-1001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 513.27 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Fury 21: Graphic Illustration, by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    3rdMAW
    SummerFury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT