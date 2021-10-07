Brig. G. Roy Collins, the Air Force "Top Cop", visited the 349th Security Forces Squadron and awarded the 349th SFS the AFRC Large Tenant Unit of the Year award, Jul 10, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 17:31
|Photo ID:
|6732899
|VIRIN:
|210710-F-OX981-0009
|Resolution:
|5287x3525
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Collins awards 349th SFS Unit of the Year Award [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Michael Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT