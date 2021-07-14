Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley stand with Army Gen. Austin S. Miller and other service members after their initial return to the U.S. from Afghanistan at Joint Base Andrews, Md. July 14, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return