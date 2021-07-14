Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to service members including Army Gen. Austin S. Miller as they return to the U.S. from Afghanistan at Joint Base Andrews, Md. July 14, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|07.14.2021
|07.14.2021 16:35
|6732764
|210714-D-XI929-1015
|4847x3231
|1.24 MB
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|1
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds press briefing [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
