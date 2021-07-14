Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds press briefing [Image 13 of 15]

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds press briefing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to service members including Army Gen. Austin S. Miller as they return to the U.S. from Afghanistan at Joint Base Andrews, Md. July 14, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6732764
    VIRIN: 210714-D-XI929-1015
    Resolution: 4847x3231
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds press briefing [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds press briefing
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds press briefing
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return
    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S.
    SecDefAustin
    CJCS Mark A. Milley
    Secretary of Defense Llyod J. Austin III
    Gen. Austin S. Miller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT