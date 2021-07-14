Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return [Image 12 of 15]

    Secretary Austin, Milley greet Miller upon return

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley prepare to greet Army Gen. Austin S. Miller as he returns to the U.S. from Afghanistan at Joint Base Andrews, Md. July 14, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6732763
    VIRIN: 210714-D-XI929-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    TAGS

    U.S.
    SecDefAustin
    CJCS Mark A. Milley
    Secretary of Defense Llyod J. Austin III
    Gen. Austin S. Miller

