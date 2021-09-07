Liana, 6, right, and her sister Ulin, 5, feed a goat at the petting zoo during the “Party in the Park” at La Mesa Village, Monterey, Calif., July 9.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 14:41
|Photo ID:
|6732584
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-IT218-006
|Resolution:
|4672x3040
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’ [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’
