Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’ [Image 2 of 6]

    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Jack Lee, 8, feeds Comet the Soay sheep during the “Party in the Park” at La Mesa Village, Monterey, Calif., July 9. His father, Yeong Lee, looks on, and Dawn Brookman from Special Memories Children’s Entertainment, holds Comet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 14:41
    Photo ID: 6732580
    VIRIN: 210714-A-IT218-002
    Resolution: 5282x3553
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’ [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’
    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’
    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’
    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’
    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’
    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds ‘Party in the Park’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Presidio of Monterey housing community holds &lsquo;Party in the Park&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    Army housing
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    Covid-19
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT