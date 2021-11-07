Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210711-N-UN585-1130 [Image 8 of 9]

    210711-N-UN585-1130

    BULGARIA

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    VARNA, Bulgaria (July 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) heave in a mooring line as the ship pulls into port in Varna, Bulgaria for Exercise Breeze, July 11, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    This work, 210711-N-UN585-1130 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

