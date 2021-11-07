210711-N-UN585-1123

VARNA, Bulgaria (July 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) heave in a mooring line as the ship pulls into port in Varna, Bulgaria for Exercise Breeze, July 11, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

