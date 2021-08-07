U.S. Army Specialist Taylor Blanton, 3rd Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog handler, and Military Working Dog Maya, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to the 3rd MPD, stand alert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 8, 2021. Blanton and Maya have been paired together as a MWD team for the past 8 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 11:53
|Photo ID:
|6732133
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-PE983-0131
|Resolution:
|4021x2690
|Size:
|704.97 KB
|Location:
|JBLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation
LEAVE A COMMENT