    Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation [Image 25 of 27]

    Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation

    JBLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Specialist Taylor Blanton, 3rd Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog handler, and Military Working Dog Maya, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to the 3rd MPD, stand alert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 8, 2021. Blanton and Maya have been paired together as a MWD team for the past 8 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 11:52
    Photo ID: 6732130
    VIRIN: 210708-F-PE983-0126
    Resolution: 4534x3096
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JBLE, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Service
    Fort Eustis
    Military Working Dog
    JBLE
    3rd Military Police Detachment
    Maya

