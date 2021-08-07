Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation

U.S. Army Specialist Taylor Blanton, 3rd Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog handler, and Military Working Dog Maya, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to the 3rd MPD, stand alert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 8, 2021. Blanton and Maya have been paired together as a MWD team for the past 8 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

