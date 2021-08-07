Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation [Image 22 of 27]

    Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation

    JBLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Specialist Taylor Blanton, 3rd Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog handler, works with his Military Working Dog Maya, during pursuit of suspect training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 8, 2021. Blanton and Maya are one of the MWD teams assigned to JBLE-Eustis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 11:52
    Photo ID: 6732127
    VIRIN: 210708-F-PE983-0116
    Resolution: 4063x2616
    Size: 873.09 KB
    Location: JBLE, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Service
    Fort Eustis
    Military Working Dog
    JBLE
    3rd Military Police Detachment
    Maya

