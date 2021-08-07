U.S. Army Specialist Taylor Blanton, 3rd Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog handler, works with his Military Working Dog Maya, during pursuit of suspect training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 8, 2021. Blanton and Maya are one of the MWD teams assigned to JBLE-Eustis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 11:52 Photo ID: 6732127 VIRIN: 210708-F-PE983-0116 Resolution: 4063x2616 Size: 873.09 KB Location: JBLE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.