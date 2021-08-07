Working like a dog: MWD Maya serves our nation

Military Working Dog Maya, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to the 3rd Military Police Detachment, retrieves a toy for her handler at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 8, 2021. Play time is used as positive reinforcement during training and for good behavior. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

