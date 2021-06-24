Transporting medical supplies

Soldiers and civilian personnel from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea assist in transporting important medical supplies from an Army prepositioned stocks site in Korea after a walk-in freezer broke June 24. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Peterson)
|06.24.2021
|07.14.2021 10:19
|6731993
|210624-A-A4458-1001
|1256x984
|672.36 KB
|KR
|3
|0
Quick-thinking medical logistics team saves sensitive supplies in Korea
