    Transporting medical supplies

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Soldiers and civilian personnel from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea assist in transporting important medical supplies from an Army prepositioned stocks site in Korea after a walk-in freezer broke June 24. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Peterson)

    TAGS

    medical supplies
    medical logistics
    APS-4
    USAMMC-K

