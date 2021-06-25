Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knoxville Cadet enlists in Tennessee Army National Guard

    Knoxville Cadet enlists in Tennessee Army National Guard

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Ryan Jacobik graduates from Karnes High School in 2019 and joined the Tennessee Army National Guard as a ROTC Cadet at the University at Knoxville on June 6.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:05
    Photo ID: 6731973
    VIRIN: 210625-A-LP767-090
    Resolution: 854x1281
    Size: 212.21 KB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knoxville Cadet enlists in Tennessee Army National Guard, by SGT James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Cadet

    ROTC

    University of Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    STRONG Act

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Cadet
    ROTC
    Army
    National Guard
    Enlist

