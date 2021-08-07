Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division from Fort Polk, La., and Air Force elements from Dover Air Force base and Joint Base Charleston participate in an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Volk Field, July 7 and 8. The joint-service exercise tests the ability to move troops and equipment on short notice in an emergency situation.

