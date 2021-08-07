Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) [Image 9 of 10]

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division from Fort Polk, La., and Air Force elements from Dover Air Force base and Joint Base Charleston participate in an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Volk Field, July 7 and 8. The joint-service exercise tests the ability to move troops and equipment on short notice in an emergency situation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:58
    Photo ID: 6731950
    VIRIN: 210708-A-UY387-1062
    Resolution: 5504x7682
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    10th Mountain Division
    Volk Field
    C-5 Galaxy
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT