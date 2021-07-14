210714-N-GR586-1340
MISAWA, Japan (July 14, 2021) – Marines, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, remove cargo from an MV-22B Osprey at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VMM-262 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 07:13
|Photo ID:
|6731912
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-GR586-1340
|Resolution:
|5198x3460
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-262 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT