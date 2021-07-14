Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-262 Arrives at NAF Misawa [Image 3 of 6]

    VMM-262 Arrives at NAF Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210714-N-GR586-1206

    MISAWA, Japan (July 14, 2021) – Lance Cpl. Jonathan Evans, a Plane Captain assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, directs an MV-22B Osprey at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. VMM-262 is at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and reduce the training activity impact on Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    Osprey
    Flying Tigers
    NAFM
    MV-22B
    VMM-262

