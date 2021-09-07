A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off to Bulgaria to begin exercise Thracian Star 21 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. Participation in multinational exercises like Thracian Star 21 enhance professional relationships and improve overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6731885
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-ZX177-1189
|Resolution:
|5643x3762
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th take off for Thracian Star 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT