555th take off for Thracian Star 21

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force which increases operational capacity, capability, and interoperability with Bulgaria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

