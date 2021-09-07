555th take off for Thracian Star 21

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force which increases operational capacity, capability, and interoperability with Bulgaria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6731883
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-ZX177-1113
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
