    555th take off for Thracian Star 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    555th take off for Thracian Star 21

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force which increases operational capacity, capability, and interoperability with Bulgaria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 06:27
    Photo ID: 6731883
    VIRIN: 210709-F-ZX177-1113
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th take off for Thracian Star 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW
    555FS

