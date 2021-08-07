U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, recognizes star performers from the 332nd AEW July 8, 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Kunkel thanked responders for their tireless efforts in supporting the 332nd mission and allowing continued operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 06:02 Photo ID: 6731880 VIRIN: 210708-F-HV886-1104 Resolution: 7568x5504 Size: 24.04 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunkel recognizes star performers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.