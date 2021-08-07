Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, recognizes star performers from the 332nd AEW July 8, 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Kunkel thanked responders for their tireless efforts in supporting the 332nd mission and allowing continued operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Kunkel recognizes star performers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coining
    Team Effort
    Star performers

