    USS America conducts damage control training

    SOLOMON SEA

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Lt. John Stevens 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (July 13, 2021) Retail Specialist 1st Class Juan Diaz, left, from Oxnard, Calif., instructs Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jacob Yencho, from Lakeland, Fla., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), on the proper usage of a jubilee patch during a damage control training exercise in the hangar bay. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6731724
    VIRIN: 210713-N-BX791-1056
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SOLOMON SEA
    Hometown: LAKELAND, FL, US
    Hometown: OXNARD, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    damage control
    hangar bay
    training
    USS America

