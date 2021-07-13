USS America conducts damage control training

SOLOMON SEA (July 13, 2021) Retail Specialist 1st Class Juan Diaz, left, from Oxnard, Calif., instructs Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jacob Yencho, from Lakeland, Fla., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), on the proper usage of a jubilee patch during a damage control training exercise in the hangar bay. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Location: SOLOMON SEA