    FORCM Vidaurri visits FFSC [Image 3 of 3]

    FORCM Vidaurri visits FFSC

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Edward Holland 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Force Master Chief Gregory Vidaurri made a scheduled visit to the Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), meeting with leaders, counselors and supervisors that facilitate outreach programs offered to fleet and shore-based Sailors, their families, and civilians at the Community Resource Center building, onboard CFAY, July 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward Holland)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 01:25
    Photo ID: 6731687
    VIRIN: 210713-N-HR587-1054
    Resolution: 4600x3200
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORCM Vidaurri visits FFSC [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Commander
    U.S. Navy

