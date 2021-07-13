FORCM Vidaurri visits FFSC

Force Master Chief Gregory Vidaurri made a scheduled visit to the Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), meeting with leaders, counselors and supervisors that facilitate outreach programs offered to fleet and shore-based Sailors, their families, and civilians at the Community Resource Center building, onboard CFAY, July 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward Holland)

