    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Brandon Perera 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210712-N-JS613-1053 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) - Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Justin Wong operates a motor-controlled winch during a fueling-at-sea aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate Fireman Brandon Perera)

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Gulf of Aden
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate
    USS Ronald Reagan
    5th Fleet
    Fueling-at-sea

