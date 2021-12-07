USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea

210712-N-JS613-1051 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Joel Kurzhals mans a sound-powered phone in preparation for a fueling-at-sea aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate Fireman Brandon Perera)

