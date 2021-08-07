Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Departs USS Emory S. Land

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    07.08.2021

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    210708-N-XP344-2007 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 8, 2021) Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) depart Naval Base Guam after completing a regularly scheduled evolution with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6731584
    VIRIN: 210708-N-XP344-2007
    Resolution: 5832x3772
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
