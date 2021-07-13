Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 482nd Chemical Company demonstrate decontamination capabilities and perform decontamination training [Image 10 of 11]

    Soldiers of the 482nd Chemical Company demonstrate decontamination capabilities and perform decontamination training

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Autrey 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Alejandro Flores demonstrates the proper removal of the J-list suite while conducting decontamination training in support of the 39th IBCT's JRTC Rotation at Fort Polk, La.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Joshua Autrey)

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    JRTC
    Arkansas National Guard

